Ant-Man and the Wasp, Wandavision, Hawkeye and Eternals are connected by a giraffe?

Marvel Studios has been characterized not only by building a Cinematic Universe in its productions, there are also some details that can connect different productions, and in this case Ant-Man and the Wasp, Wandavision, Hawkeye and Eternals have a detail that links them : a giraffe.

Through the Reddit forum, a user highlighted a curious fact among scenes from three Marvel Studios productions, which would have coincided on the set where there is a giraffe in a scene of these proposals.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, during the rescue that Hank Pym organizes in the Quantum Kingdom, the scientist has a vision where he is in a house with Hope, and in the background is the stuffed giraffe.

This same giraffe makes its appearance in the third episode of WandaVision, when Wanda Maximoff begins to prepare the room for the baby she is expecting with Vision, who is reading books about pregnancy.

Coincidence? The same stuffed giraffe adorns the room of the girl Kate Bishop in the first episode of Hawkeye, before it is destroyed in the middle of the invasion of the Chitauri with the help of Loki.

In Eternals, when Dane Whitman learns that Sersi is an Eternal, he tells her that as a child he wanted to become a giraffe and that Sersi could help him fulfill that wish.

Are Giraffe-Man and the Ani-Men approaching the MCU?

In the great Marvel library, a character linked to giraffes could not be missing and that is Giraffe-Man, a terrorist member of the Ani-Men organization, which are anthropomorphic animals that have been operating since 1960.

Giraffe-Man and the Ani-Men sabotaged a fashion show in Milwakee, advocating for animal rights, until the Great Lake Avengers appeared, who defeated the organization without much trouble.

Since 2005 the whereabouts of Giraffe-Man are unknown, although the giraffe in the different locations of the MCU may have another meaning. The devil could operate in different ways.

Source: Reddit

Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr guide the return of the Eternals to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

In 2006 Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. courageously took up the concepts created by Jack Kirby and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense and majestic power. All in order to help establish the creation of Kirby as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Deluxe – Eternals. A must-read collector’s volume to complement your cinematic experience.

