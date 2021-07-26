Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania started filming

One of the films announced for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which began filming

Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with its plans for the following years, where the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film that started its filming, is contemplated.

Through his twitter account, director Peyton Reed reported that the filming of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has begun filming.

The message was accompanied by the photograph of the doll that Scott Lang gives Cassey in the first installment of the saga.

What will we see in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania?

The plot of this film will address more details of the Quantum Kingdom, which was key to Avengers: Endgame, but now there are bigger threats that could put the Universe at risk with the arrival of one of the most fearsome villains of The House of Ideas: Kang the Conqueror.

This villain has already appeared as one of its variants in the Loki series, where He who Remains is in charge of creating the TVA, the organism that avoids ramifications in the sacred timeline.

Paul Rudd and Evalgeline Lilly return to their roles as Scott Lang / Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne / Wasp, respectively. Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also return as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne.

The cast is joined by actress Kathryn Newton, who will play Cassey Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter, who will become Stature.

The antagonist of this plot is actor Jonathan Majors, who will join the story to give life to Nathaniel Richards, who is better known as Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantunmania will hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

Source: Twitter

