We can already see what the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp will be like: Quantumania, the new film from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Since they announced they would make the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, they confirmed that we would see the villain Kang, the conqueror interpreted by Jonathan Majors. A very peculiar character, since he is a traveler in time who came to discover the multiverse and many of its versions started a war. One of them manages to rise to power and create the TVA (Time Variation Authority) to control the different space-time ramifications. But in the events that we saw in the series Loki from Disney plus, they finished him off, which means that the multiversal war started again.

Now we will see another version of that character who will be the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, therefore it is normal for it to look different. As we can see in the image that has been leaked, it will look a lot like the comics. Which will undoubtedly be something spectacular.

Revelation comes through Ace ruele from Creature Bionics, who shared a photo of himself on Twitter (tweet has been removed) wearing a stunt team t-shirt. The back of the jersey features a Ant-man shattered, but you can see in the reflection to Kang.

What will the movie be about?

For now, there is very little data on Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaBut it seems that the Quantum Realm will be much more important than ever and they will be there for a long time. In addition, it has been speculated that they will present The Fantastic Four. But the only thing we know for sure is that the director will be Peyton reed and the cast will be headed by Paul rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Jonathan Majors like Kang the conqueror, Evangeline lilly as Hope van Dyne / Wasp, Michelle pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne / original Wasp, Kathryn newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as original Dr. Hank Pym / Ant-Man and Tony mccarthy as Humanoid. Furthermore, they recently revealed that Bill murray will have a cameo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will be released on July 28, 2023. While we wait for it to hit theaters, we can see the series Loki where a version of this villain appears in the Disney Plus streaming platform.