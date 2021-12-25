Another strong rise in infections: 16,279 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, the highest number since July

The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Friday, December 24 that, In the last 24 hours, 29 deaths and 16,279 new coronavirus infections were registered . The last time that figure had been exceeded was the July 27, 2021, with 16,757 cases.

In addition, for the sixth consecutive day, the positivity passed the 10% recommended by the WHO and was 17.06%. With these data, the country accumulates a total of 5,445,236 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths were 117,008 .

In the last 24 hours, 95,405 tests were carried out. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 27,397,741 diagnostic tests for this disease have been carried out. To date, there are 74,523 active positive cases throughout the country and 5,253,705 recovered.

Of the total deaths reported today, 17 are men and 12 women. The provinces that reported the most deaths were Buenos Aires Y Chubut, both with 10.

Faced with this panorama of a sustained rise in infections, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, He admitted today that changes could be implemented in regards to mass events to curb the transmissibility of the virus and gave the city of Córdoba as an example.

“If any measure had to be taken, it would not be a measure of closure of unlimited activities, but a decrease in the intensity of activities such as massive and riskier events”, Vizzotti assured when interviewed in Radio with you. The official also predicted that this measure could be extended for a week or nine days “to slow down the transmission speed”.

In the city of Córdoba, as a consequence of the outbreak of cases caused by the Omicron variant, Mayor Martín Llaryora announced the suspension of extraordinary massive events from this Friday, December 24. These are extraordinary events where parties of up to 10,000 people are authorized “who are multipliers of cases”, admitted from the municipality, who refused to specify the date of the return to normality. “When sanitary conditions allow it, the city will be able to resume massive activities”, Sustains the municipal disposition.

Faced with this third wave that begins in Argentina, the concern of people is growing during the Christmas, New Year and especially at the beginning of the holidays. for many. That is why, as positivity rose, queues also grew in testing centers throughout the country, especially those in CABA and some municipalities in the province of Buenos Aires.

“I am close contact? ” people wonder amid the sharp rise in cases with the most contagious variants Delta and Omicron and after meeting with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. At work, at the club, at family gatherings, at the supermarket, and anywhere there is a gathering of people, especially indoors.

So when am I close contact?

As defined by Ministry of Health will be considered as close contact to:

–Anyone who has provided care for a confirmed case while the case presented symptoms or during the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms and they have not used adequate personal protection measures.

–Anyone who has remained within a distance of less than 2 meters with a confirmed case while the case had symptoms, or during the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, for at least 15 minutes. (eg partners, visitors, colleagues).

As the national health portfolio clarifies, in addition, close contact should be considered in popular neighborhoods, indigenous peoples, closed institutions or prolonged hospitalization to:

–Anyone who shares a room, bathroom or kitchen with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

–Anyone who attends community centers (dining room, club, parish, paradores for homeless people, etc.) and has maintained close proximity with a confirmed case, while the case presented symptoms (less than 2 meters, for 15 minutes).

Suspicious case

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms will be considered a suspected case: Fever (37.5 ° C or more), cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea / vomiting, rhinitis / nasal congestion.

OR anyone who has suffered a sudden loss of taste or smell, or any person who has received a complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19, and it has been at least 14 days since the last dose, or is a health worker, or resides or works in closed institutions or prolonged hospitalization or is essential personnel or resides in popular neighborhoods or native towns, or close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, within the last 14 days.

So when should I swab if I have questions?

The recurring question is when a person should go to the doctor’s office or diagnostic center for a swab with symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

Before consulting Infobae, the infectious disease doctor Lautaro De Vedia (MN 70640) opined that “When the symptoms are very clear, it is necessary to swab as soon as possible, especially if there are symptoms that indicate greater severity.”

“But nevertheless, not all patients need swabs to make the diagnosis“Continued the specialist of the staff of the Medical Center Doctor Stamboulian and Sanatorio La Trinidad San Isidro, for whom”For example, patients who are in close contact with a positive and present symptoms are diagnosed by epidemiological link without the need for a PCR test., unless it is a patient with some comorbidity or is immunocompromised “.

