Another SSD compatible with the PS5 has been revealed

The next update of the Playstation 5 will finally allow users to expand the SSD with external memories, and Seagate has already revealed a new model that will be compatible with the console of Sony. Western Digital, Another technology manufacturer, did not plan to be left behind, and they announced another of these memories that will also work with the PS5.

Specifically, Western digital revealed that the WD_BLACK SN850 meets the requirements of Sony, although they are currently testing it.

“Based on Sony guidelines, we can confirm that our WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD meets the stated requirements for expanding the storage of the PlayStation 5. We continue to do compatibility testing.”

This memory SSD It will be sold in three different capacities, although yes, do not expect them to be much cheaper than their competition:

– 500GB – $ 169.99

– 1TB – $ 249.99

– 2TB – $ 549.99 dollars

Unfortunately, we still do not have an exact date for when this long-awaited update will be available. PS5, but if it is already in beta state, we want to believe that it should not be missing too much.

Via: VGC

