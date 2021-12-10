The new season of one of Netflix’s most followed series is almost here. And unsurprisingly, there will be nostalgia (and hits) galore.

The Serie Cobra Kai, based on the popular movie saga karate Kid, has become one of the most viewed on Netflix.

When that happens, Netflix tends to get on with the seasons. In just 3 weeks, the December 31st, we can enjoy Cobra Kai Season 4.

To open your mouth, here you can see the final trailer of season 4 of Cobra Kai in Spanish, with the return of one of the villains of the film saga. You recognize it?

32 years have passed and he has a lot more gray hair, but Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), still in great shape, and as evil as ever.

It was him bad protagonist of Karate Kid III (1989), and in this new season of cobra kai the great rival of the long-awaited master Miyagi, John Kreese, file to defeat Daniel LaRusso and his dojo once and for all.

In the trailer you can see an expected alliance, some comic scenes, and the usual excesses of testosterone of the series.



The Cobra Kei season 4 will premiere on December 31, in the middle of the Christmas holidays, a time when the big streaming platforms take the opportunity to give it their all, because on these dates many subscriptions are given away.

Without going any further, just two days before, on December 29, Disney + will premiere The Book of Boba Fett, the highly anticipated spin-off of The Mandalorian.

Amazon Prime Video, for its part, has just launched the first season of The Wheel of Time, a medieval fantasy series that it wants to turn into its Game of Thrones, pending the Lord of the Rings series.

With almost all platforms losing customers to fragmentation (HBO Max or Paramount + also claim their piece of cake), Christmas launches are vital to face the new year.