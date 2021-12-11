Another era for Wolverine begins today with a new series

Dawn of X expands with Wolverine, a series starring the original James “Logan” Howlett, who died in 2014 and then returned.

Screenwriter Benjamin Percy has taken over the reins of Wolverine in a new series; he has a lot of experience with the canadian. In addition to narrating Logan’s adventures in X-Force (2019), Percy has also written the podcasts Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail, as well as the comic book adaptation of the first season of Wolverine: The Long Night ( 2019). Joining Percy for the first Wolverine story (2020) is artist Adam Kubert, who had a long and memorable career on Wolverine (1988).

Together, Percy and Kubert lead Wolverine on an X-Force mission that goes awry early in the series. When seriously injured Logan regains consciousness, he discovers Domino, Quentin Quire and Jean Gray dead in the snow … apparently by their own hands. Thanks to the Krakoan resurrection protocols, the rest of the X-Force probably won’t be dead for long. But the psychological effect of these murders weighs heavily on Logan. He has had nightmares in which he killed loved ones in a fit of rage. Now, Logan’s nightmares have become his reality.

The story officially begins a few days earlier in Krakoa, with Wolverine playing hide and seek with young mutants. House of X (2019) also showed us this playful side of Logan. Plus, he has a rare chance to catch up with Kate Pryde ahead of the recent events of Marauders (2019). Logan has mentored other young heroes, but his bond with Pryde remains special. They are closer to being the same than ever, and in fact, it is Kate who gives Logan and X-Force their next mission …

Spoiler alert for the new Wolverine series (2020)

Someone has been stealing Krakoan plants and using them to create a new street drug called Pollen. This dominance over Krakoa’s plant life suggests it could be the work of the Hordeculture, the malevolent scientists featured in X-Men (2019) # 3. But this doesn’t seem to match Hordeculture’s modus operandi, and there is already a front for illicit drugs: the Flower Cartel.

This issue also features Jeff Bannister, a narcotics agent who essentially becomes the secondary protagonist of the first story. Bannister’s superiors believe that Pollen is directly related to the Hellfire Trading Company.

They may not be wrong, given Sebastian Shaw’s desire to corner the black market as well. However, Bannister’s superiors are also very interested in making a deal with the Flower Cartel itself.

And more Spoilers

Unlike most human agents, Bannister has a vested interest in this fight. His daughter is mortally ill and is still on the waiting list for Krakoan medications that could save her life. The mere existence of the Pollen and the Flower Cartel has aroused Bannister’s ire.

Meanwhile, Logan and X-Force encounter the Order of X, a mutant-worshiping cult that believes Pollen can raise them from human status. Unfortunately, the Order also believes that consuming the blood and bodies of mutants can bring about such a transformation. However, the Pollen ends the cult long before Logan or Quentin can.

Thanks to a trip to Russia, Logan learns of the existence of the Pale Girl, one of the leaders of the Flower Cartel. She may or may not be a mutant herself, but the Pale Girl’s power allows her to force her victims to follow her orders no matter how self-destructive they may be.

The implication is clear: Pale Girl used that ability on Logan to force him to murder his friends. But when Logan and Bannister meet face to face, we learn that Logan doesn’t remember who he is. Is it because of the trauma you’ve suffered? Or is it another aspect of the Pale Girl’s powers?

An old acquaintance returns

In the second story, Percy teams up with artist Victor Bogdonavic for the return of Logan’s old acquaintance, Omega Red. Since his debut in X-Men (1991) # 4, readers have witnessed Logan’s long and bloody history. with Omega Red. That is one of the main reasons why Logan does not trust Omega Red when he arrives in Krakoa and asks for refuge.

In their intimate moments, Logan admits that the reason he hates Omega Red is because they share similar traits; Omega Red is a dark reflection of Logan’s worst self. But according to Omega Red, he has run into a threat worse than himself: The Vampire Nation.

Avengers (2018) reestablished the Vampire Nation with Dracula at the helm. But this is not Wolverine’s first confrontation with the bloodsuckers. X-Men (2010) featured a war between vampires and mutants, and even Logan briefly transformed into a vampire during that conflict.

Final spoilers

In the current story, Logan meets Louise, a young vampire hunter who is part of a holy order called the Night’s Watch. Louise was able to save Logan from a vampire trap on their first meeting. However, their second meeting was not so easy. The vampires got a sample of Wolverine’s blood, which is what they really wanted all along …

Naturally, Omega Red was in on the scam from the start. During a daylight encounter with Dracula, it is apparent that Logan’s blood may have given the Vampire Nation the tool it needs to feed itself day and night. If sunlight can no longer harm vampires, then the looming war against the Vampire Nation is more than just a mutant or human problem. It is a battle for the soul and the survival of the planet.

