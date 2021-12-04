The desire to improve and be able to access a better quality of life cause thousands of young people to take the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) every year. The problem is that only a small number get a place to continue their professional training. What is supposed to be the beginning of a stage of happiness in life is actually the opposite. It is not a secret because most of them know it but the mistreatment of residents is something too common but the worst thing is that it seems that nobody wants to avoid it.

Adversities to be faced

Since a general practitioner becomes R1 there is a radical change in all aspects. In the first instance, the days are quite different because the guards last up to 36 continuous hours. That is why some say that it is a modern form of slavery.

Similarly, there are many loopholes that leave young people on the path of specialization helpless. To date it is not clear whether they should be considered students or hospital workers. Although they perform professional tasks, they do not receive the same benefits as basic doctors.

In addition to all of the above, there is also mistreatment of residents, both physically and psychologically. It is a very serious situation that has been normalized and some even think that it is “okay” to receive hazing or any other type of degrading punishment.

Another hospital is in the sights of the authorities

In this regard, the portal Political Animal published a report in which the Hospital de Las Américas de Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, is accused of allowing violence among its health professionals.

The journalistic work mentions that the mistreatment of residents is more common in intensive care, surgery and anesthesiology services. It also contains the testimonies of some doctors who describe all the adversities they face within the hospital.

In all cases they agree that offenses and assaults begin with the residents of the highest grade. For generations it has become “normal” for young people who are just beginning their training to be abused. But although it is an obvious situation, neither the chief residents nor other hospital workers are doing anything to end the attacks. Therefore everyone is complicit and it is a problem that has remained for generations.

Another recent case

However, it should not be thought that these are isolated cases or that it is the only center where mistreatment of residents exists and is tolerated. Just a few months ago we informed you of a similar situation in the Regional Hospital of the Social Security Institute of the State of Mexico and Municipalities (ISSEMyM) in Tlalnepantla in the State of Mexico. As a result of this complaint, several residents of the last years were expelled and it was said that no more abuse or attacks would be allowed.