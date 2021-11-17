Image of the Palma de Mallorca airport where members of the Civil Guard and airport security at the time of the event. EFE / CATI CLADERA.



Palma (Spain), Nov 17 (EFE) .- The security forces have detained four other passengers from a plane from which they fled after forcing their landing at the Spanish airport in Palma (Mediterranean) on November 5, in which the authorities consider a form of irregular entry of immigrants until then unusual in the country.

According to police sources reported this Wednesday, the arrests took place last night local time and the detainees are expected to go to court during this day.

The four men were arrested on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, where the city of Palma is located, in a joint operation by the Spanish Police and the Spanish Civil Guard.

Those now detained were part of the thirteen men who had remained on the run since November 5, while another twelve who were arrested in hours after the incident are in preventive prison accused of crimes such as sedition and illegal immigration.

The Air Arabia plane was flying from the Moroccan city of Casablanca to the Turkish city of Istanbul when it landed urgently due to a supposed medical emergency, which later proved false, in Palma, whose airport is authorized to deal with these types of emergencies and is one of those with the highest traffic in Europe due to the influx of tourists to the island.

A group of passengers attacked crew members before fleeing to the runway and twelve of them were arrested, while another nine are still on the run after the arrest of these four.

Two of the fugitives traveled by boat to the Spanish city of Barcelona (east), according to the country’s authorities.

The authorities are investigating whether this form of irregular entry was organized through a Facebook group in Morocco, until then unusual in Spain, where the arrival of irregular immigrants by sea is common.