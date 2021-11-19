Anoma Network is a proof-of-stake sovereign blockchain protocol that enables the exchange of cash and private bartering, independent of assets, between any number of parties.

Anoma raised $ 26 million USD in a round led by Polychain.

Due to their versatility, digital assets are increasingly entering various areas of people’s daily activities, since in addition to the economy they also have a presence in the arts, music, sports and even entertainment sectors with games and movies. .

Therefore, it is not surprising that crypto assets are reaching new areas that have not even been thought of before. This is the case of a recent crypto proposal, which has the objective of returning commercial activities to the origin of everything, that is, to barter.

Anoma wants to revive barter

Counting to his credit with, Anoma Network if he has a good reason to attract the attention of more than one, so much so that in a round of financing directed by Polychain has managed to seize $ 26 million in new funds.

The basic concept that Anoma wants to start from is quite simple, since, from its perspective, in a world that has great technological advances with metaverses and various digital options and protection of all activities thanks to cryptography, it sounds quite logical increase the original beginnings of barter.

Recall that, dfrom the first origins of money that occurred in China in the seventh century, this has worked as a perfect gear for the transaction of goods between people.

Proof of this is its constant use for this type of exchange, since although you can have the newest tennis of the moment, the fashion designer’s bag or the most recent iPhone, that does not mean that you can exchange your belongings to acquire food; Instead, you would first have to sell some of these objects to get money, with which to buy food.

Barter failures today

Said example shows some of the flaws that a barter system can have nowadays, since, in the first instance, you will have to find a market for the item you want to exchange; And, secondly, obviously you want to make sure that said site guarantees that you will receive what is agreed in exchange for your product, that is, the money to buy food or the same food.

Now, if we expand this example to the entire economic infrastructure of a nation, it is clear that said economy could stop or collapse.

This is where one of the main functions of money is presented, simplify the organization of markets between different parties. It is a complementary phase in the exchange, however, there is no option, although Anoma believes that it has the means to finally be able to provide such an alternative.

Its Layer-1 protocol gives any user the possibility to develop any type of market, be it simple cryptocurrency swaps like Bitcoin for Ethereum or something more elaborate like a batch of the first ONF edition.

“Anoma basically provides the most common use of a cooperation instrument, ”Said an Anoma spokesperson in a recent interview with the outlet. Decrypt, which suggests that everyone involved in the process as developers or members of the community, they could, essentially, create a barter market for just about anything.

The style of this market also has a wide margin of flexibility, since developers could create a market that is mechanized in a similar way to Uniswap, or create a market for books with a more traditional format, very similar to exchange houses. digital assets like Coinbase.

Anoma differentiator

While many users may say that much of Anoma’s flexibility is already present on other platforms, The platform will have some relevant differentiators, such as the fact that it is independent of the chain, which means that it is possible that any token could be exchanged for any other.

That is, if Pedro wants to exchange his Bitcoins for Ethereums, he could do so without the need to wrap his crypto money in an ERC-20 token or require the services of a third party to carry out the exchange for her.

What’s more, Anoma has zero-knowledge privacy at its foundations, meaning that Pedro’s token exchange would be hidden from viewers..

