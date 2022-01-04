Annual summary 2021 second part - Mundodehoy.com

The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

In this annual account that La Esquina del Blues y otros Musicas offers its readers, the following news should be highlighted:





Musical and cultural miscellany

Through this journalistic column, in this year 2021, other activities that can be located in the world of culture were announced. In such a way, events that took place abroad were announced and in which the history of Afro-descendants and the relations between Mexico and Haiti and the cultural and artistic legacy of Afro-descendants in Mexico were addressed.

In support of the work of creators, the Stimuli for artistic creation program offered by the Ministry of Culture was promoted.

In the academic field, this 2021 stood out for the realization of the I International Congress of Ethno and Archeomusicology, in tribute to the teachers Leo Brouwer and Daniel Alomía Robles.

Organized by the Bachelor of Native, Classical and Popular Music of America of the National University of Tres de Febrero of Argentina, and the National University Daniel Alomía Robles, of Huánuco, Peru and with the participation of international speakers, the presentations of this event in which entomusicological aspects, archeomusicology, organology and studies on musical instruments and sound artifacts were addressed, some in the process of disappearance; laudería and ethnolaudería, medieval music, education, epistemology and musical pedagogy, studies on sound and musical heritage, ethnomusicotherapy and digital therapy, acoustic experiments and interpretation of pre-Hispanic instruments.

Folklore had its space through the information presented on the 24th edition of the Zacatecas International Folklore Festival 2021, which on this occasion was held both in person and virtually.

As it happens every year and this was not the exception, the 18th. edition of the Festival of Drum and African Cultures. For the second consecutive year, this celebration was twinned with the Ndjira Project The Culture of Africa in Mexico, to extend its capacity and offer in a virtual way a wide range of artistic manifestations of different cultures whose common roots are in Africa.

And it is also important to highlight the celebration of the 49th edition of the International Cervantino Festival, the maximum festival of culture in Mexico and in which on this occasion its guests were Cuba and the state of Coahuila and the participation of nine countries. On this occasion, the festival was broadcast on Channel 22, as well as via streaming and some activities were carried out in person.

Other genres

Urban rock was represented with the interview with Al Valdez “Luna”, leader of the New York band Cavilar Rock Band, who visited CDMX to film his video clip “Power for what”.

In a different musical twist, Doctor Nativo also came to Mexico, a Cuban-Guatemalan musician who in his compositions fuses reggae, cumbia, hip hop and other genres, with traditional instruments such as marimba and bagpipes. During his stay he worked on what will shortly be his new album, “La cocina del doctor Nativo”, with music that is healing, which serves to heal the heart through Mayan rap, and the fusion of the contemporary with the ancestral .

On the other hand, in the rebound of activities open to the public, the concert offered by La Perra, a Mexican rock duet that celebrated in 2021, its 24 years of existence and also commemorated the 44 years of artistic work of one of its members, can be highlighted. , Parakeet, the Crazy clown.

To be continue…