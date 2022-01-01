Annual summary 2021 - Mundodehoy.com

The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

It is a reality that 2021 was a year of challenges, losses and great learnings. For the music-related sector it was undoubtedly particularly difficult, but despite adversity it has re-emerged little by little. The pandemic, isolation and limited opportunities have not been invincible obstacles and music has found ways to move forward.





Next, The corner of blues and other music offers its readers, the account of this year in which it is worth highlighting, this column celebrated in the month of March, its first 15 years of publication:

The blues, first

This musical genre had, as always, in this space, a wide diffusion. This column contributed to the promotion of the First International Festival “Obregón Sonora Blues Fest”, which took place in that town in the north of the Mexican Republic, and in which 30 national and international groups participated virtually.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the page “La Ruta del Blues México”, carried out the “Special Program # 8M”, an online event whose objective was to demand the rights and equal opportunities for women, and the visibility of the work of those who develop within art as creators, promoters, producers, activists, among other activities. It was a very complete festival in which proposals in different branches of art abounded, with women from different parts of the world.

Subsequently, the Blues Route held in October the Sixth Edition of the “Festival La Ruta del Blues – México” which included national and international proposals, among which groups from Argentina, Chile, Spain, the United States, and Paraguay stand out. and Nepal.

And despite the restrictions imposed by the traffic lights, little by little the spaces for conviviality were opening up and the blues bands did not waste any opportunity to get together to play. Among the memorable concerts, the one organized to benefit Angélica Cruz-Flynn, partner of Brian Flynn, an American musician from Colorado who lives in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, where he has developed an important career as a guitarist, stands out.

Another important activity that stands out in 2021 was the awarding of the first blues band contest that was held in Mexico. This event was called by the magazine Gente con Blues directed by Francisco López and coordinated by Juan Luis Spiritu Labone.

This electronic publication presented its first issue on January 16 of this year and in addition to the interviews, reviews and other interesting information that it publishes, its covers stand out, which are dedicated to a Mexican blues musician. Roy Álvarez appears in the first issue, followed by Mario Compañet, Jorge García Ledezma, Ernesto de León, Rafa García, Sof de León, Rodrigo Cruz, Viri Roots, and Martha Monroy, Isidoro Negrete and Daniela Puente, Ricardo Briseño “El Brujo ”And Javier Tapia.

Almost twenty bands participated in this contest, of which five finalists were obtained who presented a cover and an original piece in a live show in Mexico City.

The results were: first place for the Chicago Kings band, the second place was occupied by Big Danny’s Blues Band, the third was for Street Blues, the fourth was for the Puebla group Serpiente Elastica and the fifth was for Raíces del Blues.

Finally, in December the seventh edition of the Queretablues Festival was held, organized by the blues groups El Callejón Blues Band and La Rumorosa Blues Band, this event was broadcast through Facebook with a total of 20 participating groups from Mexico City , Nuevo León, the State of Mexico, Durango, Argentina, Tamaulipas, Nepal, Michoacán, Ecuador and Querétaro.

To be continue…