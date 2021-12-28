The video game developer Riot games recently spoke about the status of Valorant agents in 2021, and the studio shared information about some changes coming in the first half of 2022, as well as giving a dark clue about the next agent.

The study, through a new post on its blog, highlighted that characters such as Viper, Breach, Astra and Kay they continue to adapt in surprising new ways, making Valorant a dynamic game that is constantly evolving.

Yes, as soon as next year several changes are approaching, since the study comments that “Since version 3.0, we know that our agent balance was lighter than in previous episodes and we want to change that by 2022”Riot said.

So, at the end of this year, the studio changed its way of working, renewed part of the team, ordered its work priorities and brought in many new members. In that sense, in 2022 the main objective will be to balance the characters.

“During the first 6 months of the year you should see updates to various agents. In addition, we want to address the balance problems that arise faster than in 2021 “, he commented Riot.

Added to this, the studio stated that developers are willing to take on new and unexpected challenges, and gave a small preview of the new agent. “In this new year comes an agent who can win the race against anyone in the lineup, leaving any rival in shock to slip straight into the fight”he declared.

We hope that soon they will give us more clues about all those changes that they announce to come in 2022, and that they will have a positive impact for the company, because in this 2021 went quite well And since as they say, these are important changes in the first half of next year, and apparently with regard to the game only, but before Riot will take a break to recharge the batteries for next year: “Maraming salamat!”, he concluded.