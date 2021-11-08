announcements and payment plans arrive

Do you use Telegram? We have bad news for you. The owner of the application, Pavel Durov, has communicated that is processing several monetization systems for the messaging service. For many users, it is the best messaging application that exists and the reality is that it is one of the most complete and functional. It has millions of daily users and may soon cease to be a free app. Advertising and payment plans are coming to Telegram and they could change the way you use the app.

Ads on Telegram are already being tested

The Ads in the Telegram app they are already a reality. They have been testing themselves on different channels and groups of great importance since last October. These ads arrive in the form of a message when the user is browsing the content of the group or channel.

These announcements could arrive in a stable and official way shortly. The good news is that would not affect the list of chats or personal groups. This publicity would only affect important groups and channels, that is, those with thousands of followers or users.

It is not a leak or rumor, the app’s own CEO has confirmed it and has shown what these ads will look like. They are not annoying ads, far from it, but their monetization potential could make them reach other places in the app little by little.

Payment plans to avoid these ads

Telegram will not only stop being completely free for including advertising, also for including payment plans. The second option is to include monthly payment plans to avoid seeing such advertising. We do not know how they will work or if they will have any other advantage beyond not displaying advertising.

One of these monthly payment plans will be available to content creators or channels. These channels with thousands of users will be able to pay a fee so that advertising does not appear on their channels.

At the moment it is unknown when will these payment plans go live. What is quite likely is that the announcements on Telegram will start very soon. What’s more, if you enter an important channel you may already be able to visualize one. What do you think of this decision?

