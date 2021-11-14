The arrival of the new installment of the Halo franchise is just around the corner. After the delay of more than a year that the 343 Industries study was forced to carry out, given the state in which the game was, not reaching the quality levels desired by the team itself, only a few weeks remain so that we can enjoy the title on our consoles.

A good example of this is the amount of merchandising that is appearing in recent weeks on the title, such as the one seen in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. However, this is not the only one, since a few hours ago The Funko POP! by Halo Infinite.

Announced the Funko POP! by Halo Infinite

The Funko POP! They have become very popular in recent years, creating collections of all kinds, be it movies, anime or video games. How could it be otherwise, the people of the company have taken advantage of the imminent launch of the title to announce the new Funko POP! by Halo Infinite.

As we can see in the two images, shared by her own official Funko account! POP on Instagram, we will have the option of being able to get 5 different figures, one of them with a color variation on the weapon.

Therefore, if you are fans of the Funko POP! and Halo Infinite, we recommend you start saving to get this collection of figures.