It has been revealed that a new game for Xbox Game Pass. The announcement was made by Annapurna Interactive who said that The Artful Escape is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S on September 9, joining the Game Pass catalog on the first day of its release. The game was already announced at the Xbox E3 2017 conference as “The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti.” It was later reintroduced during the Xbox X019 event with the title updated.

The game tells the adventure of a teenage guitar prodigy who sets out on a psychedelic and multidimensional journey to inspire his character on stage and face the legacy of a dead folk legend. Features voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.

The Artful Escape, of Australian origin, will be released on September 9 on PC, Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass. The Artful Escape was made by Melbourne studio Beethoven & Dinosaur. It's a side-scrolling cinematic platformer in which rocker Francis Vendetti takes on massive monsters as he tries to discover and define his personality on stage.

Not only is the game packed with interesting guitar touches, it also features a star-studded voice actor roster. In addition to the support of a publisher like Annapurna, who in this genre has always proven to be a safe bet.