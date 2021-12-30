Ankle weights: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Ankle weights are sand-filled weights that are held between the ankles and calves.

They are very good accessories in order to generate greater intensity in the activities that we do both outside and inside the gym. Several examples of this are hiking or group activities in our gym such as zumba.

This, in the long run, can advance the loss of body fat. Even so, we have to be careful because it can also increase stress on the joints if we use them for a long time and, therefore, increase our risk of injury.

Characteristics that ankle weights should have

First of all, they should not be very heavy, since as I have said before, it can considerably increase the stress on the joints, so, in order to adapt to that burden, we will start with the lightest ones to go little to little by increasing weight.

The second thing is that they have to grip well, because we must bear in mind that we will not carry it for 5 minutes, but, to adapt well to that ballast, we will have to use them for a long time.

Finally, it must be made of good material to avoid abrasion injuries.

The best weights on the market

OTEKSPORT Ankle Weights

0.45kg Wrist and Ankle Weight Set, Fully Adjustable, Leg Weight for Men and Women, for Gym, Walking, Running, Yoga, Jogging, Pilates. You can find them for 25.99 euros.

OTEKSPORT 0.45kg Wrist and Ankle Weight Set, Fully Adjustable, Leg Weight for Men and Women, for Gym, Walking, Running, Yoga, Jogging, Pilates, Green Today on Amazon for € 25.99

Weights Ankle Weights Wrists 2 x 1kg. Domyos

These weights are placed on the ankles or wrists, they allow you to vary the muscle strengthening or toning sessions. You can find them for 14.99 euros.

Weights Ankle Weights Wrists 2 x 1kg. Domyos RRP at Decathlon € 14.99

Ankle Weights Modulable Fitness Weights 2 kg Gray

With these flexible weights that clip around the ankles and wrists, you can do muscle strengthening sessions while keeping your hands free. You can find them for 24.99 euros.

Ankle Weights Modulable Fitness Weights 2 kg Gray RRP at Decathlon € 24.99

Aquafitness Armbands Black Blue Weighted 2 * 0.5 KG

Our design team has designed these weighted armbands to accentuate muscle reinforcement during aquafitness exercises. You can find them for 7.99 euros.

Aquafitness Armbands Black Blue Weighted 2 * 0.5 KG RRP at Decathlon € 7.99

Sportneer Ankle Weight

Perfect for fitness; heart or therapeutic exercises: add more or less weight depending on the desired intensity. It can be used to exercise lower body strength to rehabilitate muscles, improve balance and coordination, physical therapy or home training, walking, running, crossfit, aerobics, and many other fitness exercises. You can find them for 28.99 euros.

Sportneer Ankle Weight, Adjustable Weights 0.97Kg – 4.6Kg (1 pair), 0.5kg-2.3kg per Ankle, Durable Wrist Weight with Adjustable Strap for Exercise, Exercise, Walking, Jogging, Gym Today on Amazon for € 28.99

REEHUT Ankle Weight

Fitness Enhancement & Training – Packed with injected iron, add more resistance to your daily workout. Strengthen your legs, burn calories and fat, and tone your lower body muscles. Offer versatility (like lifting and leg lifting). You can find them for 25.87 euros.

REEHUT Ankle Weight, Durable Wrist Weight (1 Pair) with / Adjustable Strap for Exercise, Exercise, Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics, Aerobics, Fitness – Sky Blue Today on Amazon for € 25.87

TACKLY Ankle and wrist weights 1 to 4 kg

The anklets are made of high quality breathable neoprene, in addition to differentiating themselves from the competition in the use of ringless velcro systems. They are padded with sand and the two black fabric pockets allow easy adjustment of the weight of each elastic anklet. You can find them for 29.99 euros.

TACKLY Convertible Ankle and Wrist Weights 1 to 4 kg with Reflective Band – Weighted Anklets – Ankle Weights Leg weights (Gray) Today on Amazon for € 29.99

Set 2 Wrist / Ankle Weights

Tear resistant nylon iron filled chambered arm and leg weights, comfortable on the skin. Reinforced seams guarantee a long service life. It absorbs moisture and is breathable. You can find them for 14.95 euros.

ALLPER Pack of 2 Weights of 2 Kilos. for Ankles and / or wrists, SIZE: 32 x 10 cm. for Running, Gym, Jogging. Adjustable Straps, Breathable. Maximum comfort. Today on Amazon for € 14.95

JOWY Ankle and Wrist Weights with Adjustable Straps for Fitness Exercises

Easy to use. Ankle weights come equipped with easy to adjust velcro straps to provide a tighter fit for ankles and wrists of all sizes, for your ankle weight / wrist weight. You can find them for 9.99 euros.

JOWY Ankle Weights with Adjustable Straps for Fitness Exercises. Your home is your gym. (0.5) Today on Amazon for € 9.99

Reebok Ankle Weights

Designed to increase your workouts, Reebok Ankle Weights enhance your bodyweight movements. You can find them for between 16.99-24.99 euros.

Reebok Ankle Weights-1Kg, Unisex-Adult, Black, 1 KG Today on Amazon for € 19.99

PROIRON Ankle Weights 0.5kg- 2kg Ankle Weights

Carefully selected, comfortable and breathable fabric. Suitable for walking, running, leg training, basketball, boxing, yoga, dance, rehabilitation and more. You can find them for 17.99 euros.

PROIRON Ankle Weights Leg Weights Anklets 1kg × 2 （Blue） with Weight with Reflective Design and Adjustable Strap Ankle Weights Ankle Weights Today on Amazon for € 17.99

PERPETUAL Ankle Weights Wrists

These ankle weights are made of breathable outer neoprene that facilitates perspiration and has reinforced seams to ensure maximum support. Resistant to water and sweat. You can find them for 12.99 euros.

PERPETUAL Ankle Weights Wrists (2x1kg) Ankle Weights Weighted Ankles Weights Feet Velcro Wristbands Training Running Walking Gym Sports Exercises Man Woman Today on Amazon for € 12.99

