Anker launched a charger that allows to charge 120Watts laptops, cell phones and gadgets with 4 ports

Anker launched a USB-C charging hub for all your devices, be it tablets, laptops, phones or joysticks. with 120w power. We tell you all the details, in this note.

Anker, the Chinese company created in 2011, is one of the main creators and distributors of portable chargers and charging centers, but the novelty is in its latest launch. presented its new charger 547, which would allow us charge up to 4 gadgets simultaneously with a maximum of 120w power.

Taking into account which port we are going to connect, we can have cargas between 20w to 100w per device, letting us plug in one Macbook, the telephone and a joystick at the same time, charging each one at full speed. For example, the charge of a Samsung S21, or one of the best Motorola, does not exceed 60w in “fast Charge” mode. Laptops require more power, which this charger can supply without the need to carry anything else in our backpack.

Something that surprises is having all its entrances with ports USB-C, something not very common in these bricks fast charging, which for some could become somewhat annoying if we don’t have usb-c to usb-c cables in our drawers.

Open to be careful where each device plugs in

And the load center can explode?

When we talk about this type of charging technology, one of the main concerns is the issue of the temperature and the problems of Connection that they can cause. In Anker They solved this problem with ascooling and overheating system that would allow you to be hours without being overheated, giving you the security of carry all your things overnight.

Together with his technology cooling, the Anker 547 has the PowerIQ 3.0, which enables stabilize Y redirect the electricity that passes through each port, achieving a more stable connection and quick, loading a iPhone from% 0 to% 50 in 30 minutes.

The 547 charger using its full potential

All very nice but where do I get it?

Naps interested In buying it, you will have to arm yourself with patience, since on the official Amazon page, it flew as if it were hot cakes, in its first days they ran out of stock, for a value of $ 199.99 dollars. Its arrival in the country through Mercado Libre is expected in the coming weeks … but at one of those resale prices that make you angry.

