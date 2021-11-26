The National Association of Plastic Industries (Anipac) regretted the recent publication in the Official Newspaper of the Decree that seeks to prohibit in Aguascalientes the use and distribution of bags, plates, glasses, plastic cutlery, expanded polystyrene (Styrofoam) containers and plastic straws, as long as they are not biodegradable or made of cloth.

“The use of biodegradable materials is currently not regulated in a normative way, coupled with the fact that the state does not have the infrastructure so that they can be separated and processed correctly,” Anipac said in a statement.

The use of fabric materials, according to the association, dramatically increases the environmental impact, since according to several international and national Life Cycle Analysis studies, In which the environmental impacts are compared with that of plastic bags, those made of cloth present negative impacts.

“The application of the Law threatens the economy of the state, since 3 thousand 822 jobs are at stake, the closure of more than 80 companies that are already vulnerable with the current health crisis and the loss of 4 thousand 342 million pesos. Therefore, leaving biodegradation or fabric as the only options would be both an environmental and an economic mistake ”, warned Anipac.

The agency mentioned that it sought to approach the Secretariat of Sustainability, Environment and Water, as well as with the Commission of Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change of the State Congress, in order to address sustainability issues, technical studies, as well as sustainable proposals to improve the use and management of plastic waste in the state, but did not receive a response.

He added that he sent all the technical information necessary for better decision-making but it was not taken into consideration, so, he regretted, that the problem of solid waste management is sought to be solved through unviable alternatives.

“The real problem lies in the management and disposal of waste, not materials, and can be solved through collaborative work between industry, society and government, as well as providing alternatives, incentives and improving education and awareness towards the best use of the products ”, explained Anipac.

The association said that it is necessary to base any environmental initiative on scientific information, to avoid that possible solutions may have effects with greater environmental impacts than those that are intended to be corrected, such as the use of Life Cycle Analysis Studies (LCA) .

“The industry has reiterated in encouraging recycling, the use of materials with recycled content, reuse, management plans, as well as the importance of separating waste from the source. Said proposals are based on the federal legislative projects that are under discussion in the Congress of the Union, which reform the General Law for the Prevention and Integral Management of Waste and issue the General Law of Circular Economy ”, he explained.

Finally, Anipac urged the Executive and Legislative of the State to rethink the recent reforms to the Law and grant a hearing to present alternatives and considerations of the private sector in order to guarantee the health and well-being of the people of Aguascalientes and minimize the environmental effects, economic and social.

