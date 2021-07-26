Anime songs at the Olympics

While the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was accompanied by some classic video game songs, some complained about the absence of any reference to the anime. Fortunately, During some competitions we have listened to the iconic songs of some of the most popular series in Japan.

To start, during the 3v3 basketball game, Japan’s women’s team entered the field accompanied by the main theme of Slam dunk, I want to scream I love you from Baad, the famous basketball anime.

At the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Japanese women’s basketball team entered the field with the opening theme for the popular anime “Slam Dunk”, in the match against Romania in the category of “3 × 3 Basketball”. Japan won the match with a score of 20-8. #SlamDunk pic.twitter.com/VThG2gpNRA – Kudasai (@somoskudasai) July 24, 2021

On the other hand, in volleyball competition, could be heard FLY HIGH by Burnout Syndromes, the first opening of Haikyuu!!, an anime and manga based on this sport, where even a part of the story takes place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

THEY PLAYED THE HAIKYUU THEME SONG !!! pic.twitter.com/4UI7l4u9uD – 🌸Anja🌸 🇸🇮 for🥇💪 (@anjaheyheyhey) July 24, 2021

Finally, while Japan was participating in the archery competition, the fans of Attack on Titan They realized that Guren no Yumiya from Linked Horizon, the opening of this anime, sounded while the teams changed.

Guren No Yumiya at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics! (Archery) pic.twitter.com/osLohWNbUs – Danchou Coca (@DanchouCoca) July 24, 2021

Without a doubt, these will not be the last references to anime during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Surely over several competitions we will hear more similar topics. In related topics, you can check the songs that appeared at the opening of this event.

Via: Twitter

