Because images and memes are fine, but there are people who prefer the traditional GIF and don’t know where to get it from, so here is a selection of the best so that you can send via WhatsApp .

It’s coming, you can feel it in the atmosphere, the year is coming to an end and New Year’s Eve is approaching with its prawns, its salmon and its mantecados. And let’s not forget the 12 grapes and their possible variants.

For that reason it is time to stock up on a lot of GIFs to be able to send during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, so that we can show our people how much we love them.

Without further ado we leave you several perfect GIFs to send to your friends, family, co-workers and gym colleagues. Because wishing a happy New Year costs nothing and makes many happy.

With the New Year 2020 just around the corner, it is time to recover the traditions and congratulate the holidays to friends and family with a funny phrase or that expresses your wishes. These are some of the best short phrases to send.

Animated gifs to congratulate on WhatsApp the end of the year 2021 and the arrival of 2022

We started with the unmistakable Disco style, because it never fails when we have to send it to friends and family with gray hair.

Of course, if you send it to your 20-year-old cousin, he will not understand it and that will make you feel old. We do not recommend it.

Because 2022 is the year in which we will recover, or so we all want to believe.

Come on, 2021 go out there, we are looking forward to the new 2022 with more technology and less coronavirus.

And we really want to say goodbye to the year, we really do.

That is why GIFs are never enough to give it a door.

Come on, just one more joke, we promise to stop. Or, well, who knows.

We go with other more hopeful, do not worry that there is for everyone.

Because excesses on New Year’s Eve are allowed. Alcohol and food result in a hangover.

Be careful with that January 1, lest we get intoxicated.

Happy New Year, and nothing more. Do not discuss politics or viruses, today is to enjoy the family.

You know, smile and be happy, it’s free.

Providing life is seen with different eyes and with another color. So now you know, take the glass like Leonardo DiCaprio and toast.

Of course, be careful if then we drive behind the wheel no nonsense.

For those of you who have a really animated family, this GIF may represent you perfectly.

Although you may not dance with as much style as that Indian family.

And this for those who had a trip scheduled on New Year’s Eve and COVID has not let them go, may they never miss the fireworks and the beautiful cities.

And yes, Paris never fails in these things.

For your cousin, the gamer, this GIF is ideal, although if she is very young, she doesn’t even know what game she refers to.

Although if you have been a good cousin / older cousin you have surely taught him well.

And for Friends lovers, that anyone is a Friends lover, this GIF will delight the group.

Of course, remember that there they give a kiss for the entrance of the New Year.

The cotillion is a classic in Spain and the US, so for the classics this GIF is perfect for the beginning of the year.

Happy New Year everyone, dear readers, see you next. Enjoy!