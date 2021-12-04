An error in Animal Crossing allows to see the characters of the video game completely naked. And yes, they are just as adorable as ever. We tell you everything here!

If we think of a game that is for the whole family, where there is guaranteed fun for adults and children, Animal Crossing it will surely be the first that comes to mind. At least that is what we thought until we saw their characters naked … but don’t panic, they are still adorable.

According to the investigation (and we do not know very well for what purposes) of some players, they could all be found the inhabitants of Lottie in the nude. This error occurs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, in the DLC Happy home paradise. We still do not know if the reason for the nudity is because they are happy, if they feel at home or if they took the original concept of paradise very seriously.

Although we already show you everything you need to know about the DLC in this note here, the truth is that we do not anticipate anything about this “adult version” of the game. This error appears mainly in coffee, one of the attractions that you can unlock on this vacation island. It is at least curious that the characters in Animal Crossing remain naked considering the importance and detail that is given when dressing them.

As if that were not enough, Acnh Sulky, who created the video game, shows us in different posts on his Reddit some of these failures. Among them we can observe characters like Coco and Daisy while shamelessly serving their customers in the cafe. Is also Marine, our favorite octopus showing off its tentacles in the open air. Lastly, the most adorable duck in the franchise, Molly, also appears naked.

Although this DLC was released in October, this glitch was not known to date. Animal Crossing: New Horizon Happy Home Paradise is a paid DLC that features both interior and exterior designs. For the moment Nintendo did not fix the problem, although presumably it won’t take long to do so.

