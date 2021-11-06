Angelina Jolie plays Thena in The Eternals, the studio’s new film that joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After so much waiting, Los Eternos landed in cinemas around the world. The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces us to a group of immortal beings who have secretly lived on Earth for many years. When they see how the citizens begin to be in danger, they must come out of their hiding place and fight against the villain. This film has a luxurious cast, which is headed by Angelina Jolie.

In the new Marvel Studios movie, Angelina Jolie is tasked with bringing Thena, a powerful warrior to life. However, although her character has a very important role in the story, the actress thought that she had been summoned just to make a cameo. “When we first spoke to her, I think she thought, well, I know she thought we wanted her for a very, very small cameo.” explained Nate Moore, producer of The Eternals. “So he was a bit surprised by the size of the role, and he really gave himself to Thena and created a movement style for Thena and a fighting style for Thena that was unique.” added.

New challenges

With a great acting career, Angelina Jolie and the Los Eternos team sought to face new challenges and seek a different style of movement than the other characters that the actress played. “She might say, ‘Well, I’ve done this before. What if we tried this other thing? ‘ And part of that was developing a weapon system that I could train and master a little bit, because I hadn’t played much with the sword and hadn’t done a lot of fights with the staff and things like that. “explained Moore.

Regarding the story of Thena in the Marvel movie, the producer assured that we will meet the “best warrior in the galaxy” and one of the strongest members of the Eternals, with the ability to create a multitude of different weapons simply using their hands. However, he will have to face a rather tragic story that will cause him to suffer from memory loss.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, the Oscar winner. In addition to Angelina Jolie, the film stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Will the actress join new Marvel projects? Find out here.