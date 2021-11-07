There are some countries that have banned the premiere of Los Eternos for its LGTBIQ + content and the actress Angelina Jolie has wanted to give her opinion.

The movie of The Eternals has been released worldwide, but some countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait They asked that some changes be made in the assembly to be able to premiere the new installment of the UCM. Something to Marvel studios and Disney they flatly refused and what Angelina Jolie she is very proud.

These changes refer to the scene in the house of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) who is openly gay and also shares a kiss with the actor Haaz sleiman.

This is how actress Angelina Jolie has commented:

«I am sad for those hearings. And I’m proud of Marvel Studios for refusing to cut those scenes. I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there are still people who would not see the family that Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How someone is angry about it, threatened by it, I don’t approve or appreciate it. He is ignorant.

Will we see Thena again at Marvel Studios?

Angelina Jolie has played Thena, a powerful warrior who creates powerful weapons to defeat her enemies. So it is a character that surely could give a lot of play in the future of Marvel studios. Although for now we do not know the plans they have for this character.

The actress, on the other hand, will star soon Every Note Played next to Christoph Waltz, which is about a piano virtuoso who is diagnosed with ALS and whose ex-wife agrees to take care of him, while redefining his relationships and his concept of greatness.

The Eternals It has already been released in cinemas almost all over the world. Did you like the interpretation of Angelina Jolie as Thena? The rest of the Marvel Studios movies are available at Disney Plus.