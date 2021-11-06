To no one’s surprise, the premiere of ‘Eternals’, which we could well consider as the superhero movie with the most diversity On screen released to date, it is bringing a queue for the wrong reasons. These are not its dense narrative or the tons of oral exposition that move the story, but the ethnic variety of its cast, the representations of people with disabilities and, above all, the first appearance of an openly homosexual superhero – and family –.

Of censorship and “ignorance”

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter reported that movie theaters in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait —Countries where homosexuality is illegal — had decided ban movie by, according to sources in the middle, include a shot in which a kiss between two men can be seen; specifically between Phastos and his partner.

Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena in the Marvel film, has harshly criticized the nations involved in this act of censorship. It was in the framework of an interview with the News.com.au medium, in which he did not hesitate to brand those responsible for “ignorant”.

“Sorry [por esos espectadores]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to remove those scenes. I still don’t understand how we live in a world where there are still people who don’t see the family that Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. If someone gets angry about it, they feel threatened, they don’t approve or appreciate it, they are ignorant. “

Knowing that the content of ‘Eternals’ could generate this type of situation in the middle of 2021, the director Chloé Zhao and the people of Marvel held conversations in which a desire was expressed not to alter a single frame of the film’s footage. This is how the filmmaker told it on IndieWire.

“I don’t know all the details, but I think there were conversations and there is a great desire from both Marvel and myself that the montage of the film not be changed. Fingers crossed.”

Hopefully the content of the feature film remains intact in the rest of the countries that are still awaiting its premiere.