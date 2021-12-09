Despite the fact that Angela Merkel was the target of various attacks and criticism from different political figures, for 16 years she led the German Chancellery with great successes in overcoming various crises at the national and global level.

Angela studied Physics at the University of Leipzig. In 1978, she finished her studies and began to work as a researcher at the Central Institute of Chemistry at the Berlin Academy of Sciences and received her doctorate with a thesis on quantum chemistry.

Angela Merkel on a Baltic Sea beach. Photo © Chaperon / Getty Images

He entered politics after the fall of the Berlin Wall (November 9, 1989). Joining the Democratic Awakening party. His political life started in East Germany, when he was deputy spokesman for the last prime minister of the German Democratic Republic, Lothar de Maizière.

At 30 years of age, she won the parliamentary elections with the Christian Democratic Union party of Germany until she was president of it. She was part of the Government of Chancellor Helmut Kohl, and was ‘crowned’ as the first female Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany on November 22, 2005.

Angela Merkel greets at the end of her speech at the Christian Democratic Union party congress in Duesseldorf, Germany. December 6, 2004 Photo: © Sean Gallup / Getty Images

“I swear to dedicate my efforts to the good of the German people, to work for their benefit, to keep them from harm, to defend the constitution and the laws of the federation, to fully comply with my obligations and to be fair to everyone, with the help of God,” he said. Merkel on her day of protest as the first German Chancellor.

Another of the great challenges that marked his career was the Great Recession that originated after the attack on the Twin Towers of September 11, 2001. This caused the federal reserve system (FED) to lower its reference rate, in order to push the lowers market interest rates and thus avoid a slowdown in credit and economic activity.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and newly elected German Chancellor Angela Merkel smile and shake hands during the official handover ceremony of the Chancellery in Berlin. November 22, 2015 Photo: © Peer Grimm / EPA / EFE

The Great Recession meant the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, causing the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to fall 0.3% in 2008 and the unemployment level peaked at 10%.

This economic crisis did not take long to show symptoms in Europe, as happened with the lack of liquidity and the collapse of the stock markets in countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece. The most severe case was that of Greece, whose sovereign debt collapsed the Athens Stock Exchange and deepened the distrust of creditors.

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, during her visit to the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz II Birkenau. December 6, 2019. Photo: © Artur Widak / Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Barack Obama visit IFM Electronic’s booth at the Hannover Industrial Technology Fair, Germany. April 25, 2016. Photo: © Christian Charisius / Getty Images

In that sense, Merkel had two options; to drop Greece and expel it from the bloc, or rescue it at the point of multimillion dollar loans. Merkel opted for the latter by testing her political capital in order to convince her peers that Greece could not leave the euro zone.

Without a doubt, Brexit was one of the most challenging situations that Merkel had to face, in which the United Kingdom demanded her exit from the European Union (EU).

Follow the information about the world in our international section

At that time, Merkel, in addition to being the German Chancellor, was the leader of the EU, therefore, to prevent the United Kingdom from leaving the community, she imposed various conditions to show the null relationship that this country was going with the European community , a situation that would harm him in political, economic, labor, educational and diplomatic aspects, in addition to the financial fines to which he was going to be a creditor, for his alleged departure.

She always puts her hands in the shape of a rhombus, a characteristic so well known that in German a term was created in her honor: die Merkel-Raute, (“the Merkel rhombus”), which she adopted out of “a certain love of symmetry”. February 26, 2019 Photo: © Sean Gallup / Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel deliberates with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the official agenda on the second day of the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada. June 9, 2018 Photo: © Jesco Denzel / Getty Images

The migratory situation is a severe case worldwide and Europe does not escape from that. In 2015, the European continent faced the migration crisis, of thousands of people fleeing the wars in countries like Syria and Libya.

Germany received a million refugees who received asylum by Merkel’s decision. The criticisms were swift from neighboring European countries and from German political opponents who rejected the arrival of migrants.

But the chancellor was always clear: “to be honest, if we have to start apologizing for showing a friendly face in times of crisis, then this is not my country. Let me just say that Germany is a strong country and our intention is to know that we have achieved so much, that we will achieve it! ”

Angela Merkel during a speech in the German parliament. July 4, 2018 Photo © Filipe Singer / EFE / EPA



Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian parakeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Australia. September 23, 2021. Photo: © Georg Wendt / Getty Images

Merkel appeared in 14 editions in the Forbes United States ranking of The Most Powerful Women in the World; from 2006 to 2021, with the exception of 2010, where it was in fourth place, below Michelle Obama, Irena Rosenfeld and Oprah Winfrey.

She earned that credit from Forbes business magazine for being an expert in the economic, political, social and cultural fields. In Europe, it was impossible not to highlight her work, which is why she was always at the forefront of the Most Powerful Women in the World.

A photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel hangs on a wall with portraits of former German Chancellors (top, left to right) Konrad Adenauer, Ludwig Erhard, Kurt Georg Kiesinger, Willy Brandt, (bottom, left to right) Helmut Schmidt, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schroeder, at the “KanzlerEck” pub in Berlin, Germany. November 23, 2005 Photo: © Jens Buettner / EPA / EFE

“Who would have imagined that a woman would occupy this great political position, who would have thought it,” said Merkel once, who not only leaves a powerful mark in Germany and the European Union, but in the world, thanks to her capacity and female leadership.

Merkel today transferred the position to the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, after 5,860 days in power -10 less than Kohl was, the absolute record of permanence of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) -.

She attended the investiture of her successor from the guest gallery of Parliament (Bundestag), since she is no longer a deputy in the current legislature. From there, he received a long standing ovation from deputies from almost the entire parliamentary spectrum, with the exception of the far-right Alternative for Germany.

After being sworn in, Scholz went to the Chancellery, where Merkel already greeted him as “new federal chancellor.” His successor thanked him for their joint work and good cooperation, especially in this past legislature, when he was vice chancellor and finance minister of Merkel’s last grand coalition. With information from Forbes, BBC, EFE Reuters.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed