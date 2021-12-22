Angel City Football Club, of the professional women’s league in the United States, has signed a partnership with the exchage Crypto.com

This contract has a strong social commitment which includes training for both team members and fans about the crypto ecosystem.

This trade union can be instrumental in empowering women with the tools and resources to become financially independent.

Cryptocurrencies have found in sports a platform in which to make a leap to massiveness and with the aim of continuing to expand, Crypto.com signed a bond with Angel City Football Club.

The football club will make history because This agreement does not mean one more, but it is the first in the professional women’s league in the United States.

We’re encouraging financial education and empowerment for women with this partnership. 🙌 ACFC is proud to welcome @cryptocom into the family! Together, we’ll work to increase access to cryptocurriences and Web3 tech among ACFC and our fans. https://t.co/H5Ki8X1SIf pic.twitter.com/Xd9mjMhOtE – Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 21, 2021

An association with social commitment

Digital assets do not know borders as well as gender. The famous exchange continues to expand in the California region after having bought the rights to put its name to the Los Angeles Lakers stadium, formerly Staples Center.

This contract, like others, has a strong social commitment. The exchange will train players, employees of the institution and thus also among fans who wish to learn about the technology of the future. It is a multi-level agreement.

“We are a community dedicated to building the future of the Internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrencies, Web3 will be fairer and more equitable, owned by builders, creators and users“said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

While continuing:

“We are delighted to join ACFC as a founding partner, deepening our relationship with the City of Los Angeles, while supporting a team that shares our values ​​and is equally committed to helping people achieve financial independence and self-determination.“.

An association that seeks to empower women

Not only were the exchange satisfied with the commercial link, the club’s highest authorities are also happy with this link. Being the pioneers in the world of cryptocurrencies in women’s football means a lot.

“From day one, Angel City has been committed to being a leader in women’s soccer by promoting innovation that propels the game forward. “said Alexis Ohanian, founder of Seven Seven Six and a leading founding investor of ACFC.

And I add:

“This thinking has driven our decision making – from our outreach efforts to our partnerships to the staff we’ve hired, we continue to deliver on that promise every day. As an early crypto adopter, today I am proud that Angel City continues to lead the way as the first professional women’s sports team to partner directly with a major crypto platform. This partnership is a turning point for women’s sports and signifies the growing recognition of the power and influence they wield.“.

Julie Uhrman, president and co-founder of ACFC, highlighted that this commercial union can be decisive for “empower women with the tools and resources to become financially independent”.

“Given the speed with which Web3 and cryptocurrencies are changing our world, we want to ensure that women participate in the journey as investors and creators. The partnership with Crypto.com was a natural fit given its leadership in the space and mission to level the playing field with cryptocurrencies. We are excited to work with them to educate our community and gamers about cryptocurrencies and enable our players to use the power of NFTs to connect and build a deeper relationship with their fans.“, Hill.

As previously developed, from December 25, the Staples Center will be called Crypto.com. This is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers (NBA), the Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA) and the Los Angeles Kings (NHL). The name will be at least for the next 20 years.

The exchange has serious ties to the sports world and also has a strong presence in Formula 1, UFC and Italian Serie A. It also has agreements with the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), Montreal Canadiens (NHL) and PSG of France.

Los Angeles is a key commercial hub for cryptocurrencies, so it is logical that institutions in the area have contracts with the industry. Angel City will make history.

