Andy Serkis reveals Carnage's fate in Venom: Let There be Carnage

Director Andy Serkis gave a hint of the possible fate of Cletus Kasady after the end of Venom: Let there Be Carnage, since everything is possible

It seems that not everything is written in Venom: Let There be Carnage, since director Andy Serkis would have revealed the new direction that the villain would take after the end of the plot.

Don’t miss: Venom 3 is on the way, confirms producer Amy Pascal

In the final part of the film, after a battle in an abandoned church where the wedding of Cletus Kasady and Frances Barron would take place, Venom manages to defeat Carnage and seems to eat his head.

However, the director Andy Serkis announced that Carnage was not completely defeated and his return in the future could take place.

“I always like to think that there is a small part of the symbiote that Venom did not eat and that is in the baptismal font, that could return. For me no one really dies really”.

Who could make his debut in Venom 3 is Toxin, the symbiote that teamed up with Detective Patrick Mulligan, something similar to what happened in the Venom vs Carnage saga, written by Peter Mulligan

After finding a host body in investigative journalist Eddie Brock, the alien symbiote must face a new enemy, Carnage, the alter ego of serial killer Cletus Kasady.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be directed by Andy Serkis and will feature performances by Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kassady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Reid Scott as Dan Lewis.

Venom: Liberated Carnage is now available on different digital platforms.

Source: comicbook

Carnage and his thirst for blood comes to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

The sadistic slaughter of the serial killer symbiote starts here!

Venom is deadly enough already, but now imagine what would happen if his other symbiote teamed up with a psychopathic killer; This is how Cletus Kasady is born when Venom’s offspring transforms him into Carnage, Spider-Man’s sickest enemy!

Carnage kills on a whim. it is a painful and twisted stone in the shoe of Peter Parker and Venom… Carnage is an unstoppable force that will unleash a violent series of deaths; but as far as he sees it… how beautiful it is to live!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico brings you Classic Carnage. A tome that collects the best stories of the crimson symbiote, such as Venom: Carnage Unleashed, Carnage: Mind Bomb and Carnage: It’s a Wonderful Life.

