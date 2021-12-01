Google has released several versions in recent months Android TV 12 preview and beta, and today they have finally released the final version. However, although it is the final version, it is still aimed at developers, both for those who develop applications and for manufacturers that integrate them into televisions and players.

Android TV 12 will arrive in 2022 to Smart TVs

Thus, in order to receive it on devices such as Chromecast with Google TV or compatible Android televisions, we will have to wait at the beginning of 2022. The only device that receives this update this week is the ADT-3, the player that Google offers to developers to be able to adapt your software to the latest and check if the applications are compatible.

Android TV 12 introduces many changes compared to the previous version. At the level of multimedia content, we found a solution by Google that eliminates the judder in the content we see. The judder are those jerks that you see when, for example, a camera is rotated or moved horizontally. To avoid this, they use refresh rate switching.