The Black Friday 2021 it’s a great time to buy a low-priced media player. Today we find a multitude of discounts in set-top boxes with Android, as well as official players from brands such as Nokia or Amazon itself, ideal for view content in 4K. We go with all the discounts.
Fire TV Stick
The Media player Amazon’s quintessential ideal for viewing content in Full HD. It also has the remote with a microphone to use Alexa, in addition to being able to use it to control the TV and have everything on the same device. It has the main streaming apps on the market, except for HBO Max. Its price is 22.99 euros.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
If you have one 4K Smart TV and you’re fed up with the operating system that comes with your TV, you can give it a new life with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It offers WiFi 6 connectivity, voice control with Alexa, Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and the ability to view content with picture in picture to see two things at once. Its price is 38.99 euros.
Nokia Streaming Box 8000
The only Media player of the compilation with Android TV with official certification. It is 4K certified for apps like Netflix, as well as the ability to install many other apps like Kodi. Inside we find 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory with Amlogic S905X3 processor, in addition to Android TV 10. Its price is 79.99 euros.
Magcubic 6K Android TV Box
We are now entering the field of unofficial Android media players, but with great power to play 4K content without problem. In this case we find a player with Android 10, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory, and processor Allwinner H616. In addition, it includes a control with keyboard and touch mouse. Its price is 48.79 euros.
Android TV Box 11
Android multimedia player with excellent features for its price. We have two versions to choose from depending on what we need. Both have 4 GB of RAM and an RK3318 processor, but we can choose whether we want 32 or 64 GB of internal memory. Both include a wireless keyboard, and its price is 47.56 or 55.19 euros depending on the storage we choose. In the latter, the 8% discount must be applied.
Android TV Box T9
Finally, we have the cheapest player in the collection. It has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, which come with a RK3318 processor, like the previous model, and which allows you to play content in 4K without problem. Its price is 40.79 euros.
