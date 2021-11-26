Fire TV Stick

The Media player Amazon’s quintessential ideal for viewing content in Full HD. It also has the remote with a microphone to use Alexa, in addition to being able to use it to control the TV and have everything on the same device. It has the main streaming apps on the market, except for HBO Max. Its price is 22.99 euros.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you have one 4K Smart TV and you’re fed up with the operating system that comes with your TV, you can give it a new life with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It offers WiFi 6 connectivity, voice control with Alexa, Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and the ability to view content with picture in picture to see two things at once. Its price is 38.99 euros.

Nokia Streaming Box 8000

The only Media player of the compilation with Android TV with official certification. It is 4K certified for apps like Netflix, as well as the ability to install many other apps like Kodi. Inside we find 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory with Amlogic S905X3 processor, in addition to Android TV 10. Its price is 79.99 euros.