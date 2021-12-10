One of the most attractive news for Android users in the announcement of the arrival of Windows 11 had to do with the presence of native Android games on Microsoft’s system. Until then, it was necessary to install different apps to achieve an even similar operation, but now Microsoft enabled them natively in the Windows kernel and they officially came from Amazon.

The company’s Appstore led by Bezos would be installed on Windows 11 to provide us with games and apps there, and now Google has announced that it does not want to be left out of this native execution of Android games on Windows 11. In the last ‘Game Awards’ held yesterday, Google announced that its app Google Play Games or Google Play Games will be on Windows 11 in 2022.

Google Play Games will be on Windows 11 in 2022

It was the big announcement from Google on the occasion of the celebration of the event that rewards the best games of each season, in this case the best of 2021. There, the head of Android development has announced that the company’s plans in the games market consist of bringing its Google Play Games app to Windows 11 in 2022. That is, the entire ecosystem of Google Play games available on Windows within a few months.

At first it might seem that what comes to Windows 11 is the app that allows you to consult profiles, achievements and other more social sections of the games in Android games, but the scope is much greater. We will have games from the Google Play Store running on Windows 11, the ‘official’ games for Google’s Android on Windows desktops and other devices.

With this, Android games have a greater scope for developers, since a new platform opens up to them to approach and on which experience other types of games, other formats with other control methods (keyboards, mice). But for players it also means that games started on mobile can be continued on the PC and vice versa. Or that they started on a Chromebook, or on a tablet.

Google will launch its own Android game store on Windows 11, Google Play Games, in 2022

As Google tells Android Police, Google will enter fully into video games for Windows with the arrival of the Google Play Store to the Microsoft system:

“We will have more to share about the service and the product next year. But what I can say is that this is a new experience that will allow players to download and play their favorite games from Google Play on their desktop. Google will distribute the application and the games themselves. We’re happy to help everyone who uses Google Play continue their game on Android-enabled phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows. “

In 2022 we will know much more.

