Google Play Games will hit Windows computers in 2022, the company has announced, and a new door opens for Android games.

Google Play Games (or Google Play Games) is going to receive a strong boost in the coming months, as announced by the company a few hours ago. This platform will reach Windows 11 in 2022 hand in hand with the search engine’s company.

This movement opens the door for Android games are available for PC thanks to the independent application that will be launched by Google, which means it is an effort made by this company alone, not Microsoft.

The announcement has come in the The Games Awards 2021 that have been held a few hours ago. Greg Hartnell, product manager of this section at Google, has commented on the novelty of which a few details are already known.

Google has made it clear that this is a separate project that they have worked on without any agreement with Microsoft. Something that, as an example, did happen with the landing of the Amazon store to Windows 11, as reported in Android Authority.

The application will work like any other in Windows 11, and perhaps also in Windows 10. It will need to be downloaded and installed. After logging in with your Google account, you will be able to play and save games to account to continue them whenever you want on any team.

A Google spokesperson told the Android Authority that “Players will be able to pick up from where they left off, from their pocket to their tablet, Chromebook and on the desktop through this new PC application from Google Play Games“.

Anyway, there are many aspects to clarify at the moment. Once it has been announced, Google will likely start showing images or sharing details shortly. But the questions are many, as many as expectations for a project that seems very interesting and that will serve to further power gaming on Android.