On mobile phones, we have had Android 12 for a few months now, but Android is available on many other devices. Android TV already has its version based on Android 12 ready and the same happens with Android Automotive, the Android that works directly in the car.

Android Automotive is a complete operating system for cars, compared to Android Auto, which works on mobile but is displayed on the car screen. With Android Automotive 12 arrive several of the novelties of Android 12 directly to the car.

What’s new in Android 12 in Automotive

Cars with Android Automotive under the hood are still counted on the fingers of one hand, although various Google strategic alliances should increase the number in the coming years. Like the Android of mobiles, tablets or smartwatches, the Android Automotive of a car is based on the AOSP code of a specific version, extensively modified to fit the car.

The AOSP code for Android Automotive 12 is now ready and, although it will probably take a while to see it working in a car, developers can already verify that their applications work correctly. Most of the changes are internal, for developers, although there are also interface changes and privacy improvements. These are the main novelties:

64 Bit : Android Automotive is only available in 64-bit version.

Energy policy– This is an API that can be used by car manufacturers to customize the various states of the system and which components are powered and which are not.

Rotary control support . The rotary controls in the car can be used to interact with system applications such as dialer, multimedia or options. It is also possible to use it as an input method.

Changes to notifications . Notifications are shown not chronologically, but respecting their priority.

New launcher . Android Automotive AOSP code revamps the reference launcher.

Privacy enhancements . As in Android 12 on mobile, the version for cars also includes privacy indicators when using the microphone or the camera, being able to disable access to the microphone of an app. Additionally, apps visible for more than 90 days automatically hibernate.

Redesign of settings. Android Automotive’s system settings accommodate larger, more panoramic displays with a two-column layout.

Android Automotive 12 settings

Only system apps can send floating messages .

New APIs to create users remotely .

Bluetooth enhancements . The system will try to reconnect to Bluetooth devices more quickly under certain circumstances.

Greater control over volume . It is possible to fine tune the volume, as well as to create application groups and selectively mute them.

Automatic time detection. Even without an Internet connection, the system can obtain the current time through GPS satellites.

Via | XDA