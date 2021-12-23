This does not come from another company, but it is the American company itself that has developed what is known as Android Automotive. It is a software that, at the moment, only a few vehicles have incorporated with them. Given the lack of knowledge that exists around this new application, it is necessary to clarify the differences and similarities that exist between them. Eye, because this I could end up being the substitute Android Auto.
Pronounced differences
The truth is that Google is betting hard for Android Automotive to replace the app that we all know in the future. The main reason they put so much effort into it has to do with the fact that it offers a most advanced smart service. To such an extent that with it you can control different aspects of your car, such as the air conditioning or heating just by using your voice.
Just by taking a look at your Interface You can see that the menu has been simplified, but even so, the initial screen includes the necessary options to control the functions of the vehicle. Also, this is much more customizable, so that car manufacturers will be able to use their hands to fully adapt it to the properties of transport.
However, there is a big negative point compared to Android Auto and that is that this new system only supports applications created especially for that version Android specifically. It is necessary to emphasize that it is a problem that over time and as Automotive gains weight, it will disappear.
Another of the big differences between the two is that in the case of the software that we usually use in the car a wired connection is required or wirelessly, while with Android Automotive nothing of the kind happens. This brings certain benefits for the first such as the synchronization of all applications and contacts. On the other hand, hopefully you will find a solution to Android Auto problems.
Clear and obvious resemblances
When one talks about two navigation systems from the same company, it is obvious that similarities will appear, although the vast majority are all related to operational issues. Mainly, because both Android Auto and Android Automotive help us to control the mobile phone in an accessible way from the car.
At the end of the day, the purpose of these is the same, to guarantee the user a easy way to access the terminal. Of course, one of them is committed to integrating Google services in a better way, but the intention remains the same.
Undoubtedly, they are two software that, despite looking for the same thing, show great differences compared to the small similarities that are perceived. This is totally logical, since if the big G has in mind that Android Automotive is the future of motor vehicles must offer the user something new and not recycled.