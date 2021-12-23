This does not come from another company, but it is the American company itself that has developed what is known as Android Automotive. It is a software that, at the moment, only a few vehicles have incorporated with them. Given the lack of knowledge that exists around this new application, it is necessary to clarify the differences and similarities that exist between them. Eye, because this I could end up being the substitute Android Auto.

Pronounced differences

The truth is that Google is betting hard for Android Automotive to replace the app that we all know in the future. The main reason they put so much effort into it has to do with the fact that it offers a most advanced smart service. To such an extent that with it you can control different aspects of your car, such as the air conditioning or heating just by using your voice.

Just by taking a look at your Interface You can see that the menu has been simplified, but even so, the initial screen includes the necessary options to control the functions of the vehicle. Also, this is much more customizable, so that car manufacturers will be able to use their hands to fully adapt it to the properties of transport.