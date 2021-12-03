Google ’s navigation and infotainment system has decided to update with several improvements that, from the outset, will improve the driving experience. These are the four new features.

Google is adding some updates to Android Auto and, honestly, they are all for the better. Which we celebrate because in this type of service, companies often end up spoiling good ideas.

Fortunately, the four novelties come to improve and expand a service that, with each update, improves. Let the Apple CarPlay batteries work.

And, as there are several new features that come to Google’s navigation and infotainment system, we are already beginning to explain each of the additions:

Ability to start Android Auto automatically: Previously, you would get in the car and your device would connect to the vehicle’s Bluetooth, and then you would have to manually open Auto or ask the Driving Mode Assistant to take you somewhere.

Now this will no longer be necessary, since Android Auto will start in your car once you get in, without having to select anything or give permissions. Get on and run.

One-click smart answer: Now you can reply to Messages, Gmail, Chat, WhatsApp and other communication services with the push of a button.

As we explained yesterday, this change allows us to respond to the messages that come to us with a click, since Android will give us several smart options to reply, as we have been seeing for years in services like Gmail.

Do you use Android Auto in your car? If the answer is yes, take note of the applications that you cannot miss to get the most out of it.

Permanent play button on home screen: Now we will always have the music on the car screen, regardless of the app we are using, in order to change songs, pause or press play. What prevents us from pulsating too much.

And not only that, but in the near future the possibility of searching for music through voice commands in all installed multimedia applications will also come to the home screen.



This multimedia touch screen replaces the car radio and integrates Android Auto to use GPS, YouTube, Maps, Spotify, and other Android apps.

Digital car key: This is a new feature that will allow you to lock, unlock or start your compatible vehicle directly from your phone.

To enjoy this functionality, of course, you must have a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone and a BMW car that is less than two years old. So, we will understand if you do not fall within that select group.