The problems in this context are numerous. First of all, a phone call it literally takes up the entire screen. This causes that if the user is following a direction indicated by the program, he loses his location momentarily. It is very uncomfortable to have to wait for the communication to end so that reappear map , since it could be minimized in a corner. In addition to not being able to alter the size of the mapping.

The main property of Android Auto is that it serves as an easy and interactive way to get to your destination. That is why a large part of the compatible applications have to do directly with the gps navigation .

However, this does not free him from suffering faults like any other application, although some of the problems of Android Auto can be solved manually. While it is true that others have already been solved by the American company, but users have reported complaints about usage issues of some functions that prevent optimal handling of the car.

Another situation that generates real headaches for the user is the inability to control music when you use software such as Google Maps. This is incomprehensible since it can be modified from the mobile without leaving the navigation app, something that does not happen on the vehicle screen.

These are cases that oblige the user to turn to your smartphone instead of the screen. A fact that is illogical given the nature of Android Auto.

Mandatory cable

One of the most problematic issues with the Big G software is that it requires a mandatory cable to connect the terminal to the car. Be careful, there are ways or tricks to do it wirelessly, but we are referring to official ways to do it designed by the company itself.

It is unknown exactly why Google has not taken action in this regard, since the one that it plans to be the replacement of this system, that is, Android Automotive yes that includes the possibility to connect the smartphone without the need for wiring.

Poor compatibility

Many of the complaints are directed at the few apps that the app supports. This is because Google intends it to be a safe driver software and your environment and you do not want any app to interfere with the work of driving.

But it doesn’t always have to be this way. There are third-party applications with which there is the possibility of downloading YouTube for the car and this stops when the car is running. It is inconsistent that the brand does not think of similar methods to introduce truly useful applications. It is enough to program them so that they cannot be used while the car is in motion.