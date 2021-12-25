As we told you before, among the millions of applications that we have on Android for all kinds of things, from games to those that deal with productivity, through messaging or video, there are also some in particular that change the way in which that you interact with the mobile.

These types of tools will make the way you see, act or experience the Google operating system vary the other way, even improving some existing functions.

Let’s see what are some of those Android applications that will surprise you.

Index of contents:

Lynket Browser

It is a kind of browser to put what we do not want to see at that moment in the background to go to see it at the time that we estimate.

That is, we can find an interesting article on a website and we want to see it later, because thanks to this tool we can queue that and other articles and return to them whenever we want.

It is very easy to use, since everything is done from the app, we can even put the pages in article mode, which modifies the appearance so that everything is just without separations, as it would be seen in a book.

Download: Lynket Browser

Notepin

The operation is so simple that it is even surprising that it is not more popular.

It’s about creating notes that are then fixed on your notification panel as reminders. They can be sorted by priority, by date they were generated and even by colors.

At the moment that we have just generated them, they will become visible in the notifications until we discard it ourselves. It is extremely simple, but so necessary once you try it for the first time that you wonder why you have not met them before.

Download: Notepin

IFTTT

It is one of the best programs for web services automation. It is a well-known application that allows us to generate applets so that devices can be connected under the Internet umbrella.

We will have thousands of possibilities to control everything that are terminal services such as writing a tweet automatically, receiving notifications of a product price drop, answering an SMS if certain parameters are met or giving a Like on Facebook when something certain happens, among others Many options.

Download: IFTTT

MightyText

If you would like to have something like WhatsApp Web, but for SMS, this is your application.

It is capable of synchronizing with a PC, Mac or Linux computer through a browser extension. From there we will have full access to SMS, but on the computer screen.

You can read, reply to or create new SMS messages, in addition to launching a notification the moment you send us one.

In the free version there is a limit for sending SMS, but not for receiving it.

Download: MightyText

Sesame

With Sesame we talk about a creator of shortcuts and searches. You can search what you want in the other applications that you have on your mobile.

For example, you could search for a message from Slack, Telegram, or see a Spotify or Deezer playlist.

Another very interesting facet is being able to create shortcuts with specific functions of certain apps. That is, instead of generating an access to enter an app, we would produce one for that application to do what we want.

It is an application that once you have tried it, you will not stop using it.

Download: Sesame

Super Status Bar

with this application we will give you a new tap to status bar, so that it is different and much more functional than it normally is.

We will be able to adjust the brightness of the screen or the volume level with a single finger, we can preview your incoming messages and notifications, and even configure the bar through gestures or change its appearance as we want.

It includes much more customizable parts, but that is only for those users who have their terminal rooted.

Download: Super Status Bar

MacroDroid

It is an application with which we can convert the tasks we do assiduously every day, into macros to run autonomously.

This tool is similar to Android Tasker, but with the big difference that it is much easier to use, as well as being extremely more intuitive.

To use it we only have to take into account two configurations, the action then the trigger. That is, we can put it that the moment we put a headset on, Spotify automatically runs.

We could also make the phone go into airplane mode at night at a certain time, as it stops being at a different time.

Macros can be created that are integrated into others so that the reasons for an action are even more controlled, being able to create some really complex ones.

Download: MacroDroid

Screen gestures

For users who have Android 11 this of the screen gestures to handle it and excluding the typical 3 buttons at the bottom of the panel is no secret, although if we compare it with what Screen Gestures offers us, they are still somewhat limited in Android Stock.

With this tool you can make gestures work from any part of the edges, regardless of whether it is on the left, right or in the center.

Another thing that allows us is that each edge has two different functions, depending on whether the finger scroll is long or short.

All these gestures will allow us to manage navigation, apps, volume control, starting the Google Assistant, turning on the flashlight and many more different functions.

Download: Screen gestures

As you have been able to read, there are applications that are not well known, but that make the handling of the Android mobile is completely different and that we can perform certain tasks that may have been unthinkable before and now automatically.