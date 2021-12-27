It seems that Android 17 has reached its final form.

There are Dragon Ball Super fans who madly love Akira Toriyama’s classic sagas, One of the most memorable villains of that classic era of the franchise was Android No. 17 from the Cell Saga.. This is why artists like Kasuzame (Julia Kasu) who shared on Reddit A cosplay that gives this iconic character a realistic look shows the love they continue to have for this incredible character.

In the cosplay of Kasuzame (Julia Kasu), we can see this classic android villain from the saga of the androids of Cell from Dragon Ball Z with blue eyes that shine his appearance, as well as his characteristic scarf and hairstyle. We hope to see more of your work soon:

In addition, in this Kasuzame (Julia Kasu) cosplay, Android 17 prepares one of his special attacks that we see in the classic saga. Something that has surprised a large part of her fans like her is the return of this character in the current arc of the Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro franchise in the Tournament of Power. Hopefully in the following chapters we can see him back.

Shigaraki nerfed? His power could have come to an end in My Hero Academia

Who is Android 17 from Dragon Ball Z?

In Dragon Ball Z, Android 17 (人造 人間 １７ 号,) known as Lapis (ラ ピ ス), is the twin brother of Android 18, who like her before being Android was a normal human until he was kidnapped by Dr. Gero to become a victim of his cruel experiments. After his change from human to Android, they inserted a chip in order to destroy Goku.

This change makes him completely lose your humanity and begin his revenge against both Dr. Gero and Goku.

Unfortunately for Dr. Gero, it was a “flawed” experiment because he still had a rebellious spirit and did not want to be a slave under his command. So, he inserted a device that would turn them off as soon as they showed a bit of disobedience. This device was finally useless, as his sister, Android Number 17, destroyed these controls and then murdered her own creator..

Although, his fortune would finally change when Cell achieves absorb its power from Android 17 and 18 to complete its development and reach its perfect form.

Android 17 makes his return in Dragon Ball Super, where he would change his character, after coming back to life thanks to the Dragon Balls, now as a human he works as a simple ranger and takes care of the animals as well as his new family. In fact, he secretly trains to fulfill his mission to protect Monster Island, preserving wildlife, especially the legendary Minotaur against poachers.

In addition to the appearance of Android 17, Dragon ball Super is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta are on their way to become the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

How to get Naruto in Fortnite?

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have aimed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t return to the side of evil.

Dragon Ball Super shows that Bardock didn’t care about Goku or Raditz

Related topics: Dragon ball

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe