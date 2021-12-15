Android 13 will allow disabling the strict management of Android 12 ghost processes

With Android 12 came a lot of visual changes in the interface and others under the hood just as important, such as privacy improvements or performance improvements. One of these changes is somewhat controversial, as it cannot be disabled: the system restrict background processes.

Controlling and selectively killing progress in the background is somewhat common to a lesser or greater degree in different layers of customization, but the novelty is that the “ghost process” killer could not be disabled. Apparently, it will be possible on Android 13.

Option to disable the ghostbuster

One way for the Android system to save battery is to make sure that no app is hogging resources, especially when said application is not being used actively, that is, when it is in the background.

Google – and each Android manufacturer in its own way – have been taking action on this for some time through all kinds of functions such as smart battery, battery optimization and the like. The idea is to prioritize the apps you are using and prevent those in the background from slowing down the system. The big downside is that these optimizations can cause these applications to not work properly and, for example, their notifications will not reach you.

It is for this common that these optimizations can be disabled either completely or for a specific application, but there is a change in Android 12 for which there is no option: the phantom process killer. This process killer has makes sure there are no more than 32 child processes (child processes) at the same time.

In that case, the system starts killing processes, which is causing some complex applications like the Linux Termux terminal to not work properly. The limit of 32 child processes is not for a specific application, but for the entire system.

Apparently it is possible to modify this limit with an ADB command, which solves the problem but only partially. Android 12 also kills Application processes consuming too much CPU in the background, and for this there seems to be no solution. But it is possible that there is in Android 13, based on this commit in the AOSP code discovered by Mishaal rahman.

It describes that a new option for developers to disable the complete phantom process killer, for the most advanced users. The option seems to be therefore quite hidden -in the Feature Flag of the options for developers- although it is also true that these restrictions seem to affect only advanced users of very specific applications, who will possibly know how to access said option when it arrives, and if it arrives. Maybe on Android 13.

Via | XDA