The new Android operating system has reached the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and what users are finding is that smartphones have begun to be bricked.

Just a few days ago, Samsung released the stable Android 12 update for its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones in some countries.

And, in the middle of the world landing, Samsung has had to withdraw the update momentarily because the operating system is not as stable as it should, which has caused many users to start reporting problems.

Those who are complaining the most are South Korean users, who are dumping on the Samsung forums the problems that Android 12 is giving in their folding phones.

As we have been able to read, users claim that your devices have started bricking after installing Android 12, while some other users have commented on how their devices went into recovery mode after installing the new update.

Some users have even suffered annoying screen flickering, dark mode issues, a drop in performance and problems with the Dual Messenger that now does not work with some applications.

Other complaints come by not being able to take screenshots or use services such as Netflix or YouTube. Then there are those who have problems with the camera and with captures that erase themselves from the gallery.



Some phones cannot go beyond the 60 Hz refresh rate and they have really bad audio quality. And a user faced an issue where the phone’s camera app was not working at all.

For all these reasons, Samsung has decided stop Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Once the errors are fixed, the update should resume.