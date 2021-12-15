Google has announced that Android 12 Go Edition, the new operating system for low-cost phones, will be released in 2022, and promises to do that the most basic smartphones are up to 30 percent faster, as reported by the company. Previously, an improvement of 20 percent had already been achieved with the previous version, Android 11 Go Edition.

If space is an issue, a new feature Allows the operating system to conserve battery and storage life by hibernating infrequently used apps. Additionally, web pages can be translated quickly, thanks to a newly added shortcut, found in the recent apps interface.

In addition to performance tweaks, Android 12 Go Edition is all about privacy improvements. From the privacy panel you can review all the permissions to which the applications have access and revoke them, as necessary.

You can also see if the microphone or the camera are active, thanks to the new privacy indicators located in the status bar; Y the update allows you to limit the applications to access only the approximate location, instead of the exact one.

If for some reason you lend your cell phone to someone, you can open a temporary guest account directly from the lock screen, so that that person only has access to certain content and functions and you can keep what you require private. Android Go Edition 12 will automatically reset the smartphone to its normal settings once the guest session has ended.

Android Go Edition is an operating system that only emerged in 2017, but it has had a great acceptance, then, according to Google, it is used by more than 200 million people around the world, daily.