Iron Man has been very important in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe but he would not be a good mentor to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

In undeniable the great impact of Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in many of the characters of Marvel studios, but especially in Peter parker from Tom holland. Since you recruited him to your team in the “Civil War” and he has always been a great mentor and even bequeathed his technology to him. But… Would that almost father / son relationship have worked the same with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man?

This has been revealed by the actor himself Andrew Garfield:

“I definitely think Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man would be quite suspicious of Marvel Studios’ Iron Man. I think I would be a little disgusted by the excess, the billionaire and billionaire status of Iron Man. I think it would affect my version of Spider-Man in the wrong way.

But maybe there could be some influence there. Maybe my Peter Parker could wake Tony Stark a little from his own egocentric impulses.

The actor may be somewhat right, since the Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man may be much more standalone than the versions of Tobey Maguire and Tom holland. Which of the 3 do you like the most? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

Will we see the character again?

Will be released soon Spider-Man: No Way Home, a movie that is supposed to add versions of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and of Tobey Maguire. Although for now they have not ratified it, there are already rumors that there will be some official confirmation very soon. Meanwhile, we can only wait for it to be released on December 17, 2021, but luckily we can see the rest of the deliveries of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Although it is clear that they have created so much HYPE What if in the end we don’t see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and of Tobey Maguire, more than one will be disappointed with this movie