Andrew Garfield talks about being Spider-Man again

After Andrew Garfield’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, started a campaign to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 be a reality. Although at the moment there is no official information related to this possibility, the actor finally broke the silence, and talked about his return to the role of the arachnid.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield revealed that he would be willing to play Spider-Man once., as long as it feels necessary for this version of the character. This was what he commented:

“I mean yeah, I’m definitely open to something if it feels right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, for the common good and for the majority. He is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in the sense that if I had the opportunity to step back and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very secure and sure of myself. I am very grateful. I’m very, very grateful that I was able to tie up some loose ends for the Peter who was playing. I love that character and I am grateful to have been able to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful and a feeling of closure for me. There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter where we left off. I should take a step back and heal it a bit. And also really supporting Peter [de Holanda] and honoring his character by completing that trilogy, without distracting or detracting from it. “

Although at the moment there is no official information, Rumors point to Venom movies taking place in Andrew Garfield’s universe, so in the future we might well see this actor once again in the red and blue suit that so many fans love.

Editor's Note:

It is clear that Andrew Garfield would like to do The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Although the actor has not revealed something about it, remember that for months he lied about his participation in No way home, so his return as Spider-Man may well already be underway.

