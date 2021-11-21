Andrew Garfield, one of the most famous actors of the moment, looked back on his career and revealed all the work of one of his directors.

For all the big buzz around the new movie from Spider-man, Andrew Garfield has once again become one of the most talked about actors. The interpreter achieved his fame a decade ago, when he had a string of important roles in first-rate films. Apart from his version of Peter parker, in 2010 he had the opportunity to be part of The Social Network, the dramatization of the story of Facebook.

On this occasion, the film was under the direction of David Fincher. The filmmaker has been at the forefront of projects such as The fight Club, Zodiac or The strange Case of Benjamin Button. With all his work, he has received great nominations and recognition in the most important awards in history.

Apparently, the success of this developer is due to his particular method. Garfield was precisely the one in charge of revealing a part of it.

«So there is something about how Fincher works, where to actually do [una toma] Millions of times means that you have it in your bones and in your body in such a deep way that you don’t have to think anymore, and you are simply present with your scene partner. And create these very vivid, simple and truthful interpretations. And then you’re working in front of great actors like Jesse Eisenberg, and you just tune in to each other. It becomes a kind of living and unconscious dancing. You know, when you repeat a word over and over again, it loses its meaning, and then you get lost. That’s what Fincher is looking for. Actually, there is a method to that madness«, Mentioned the artist.

Currently, the interpreter is the great protagonist of the musical of Netflix, Tik tik boom, which is also the most recent launch of the platform. For its part, it is awaiting December 16 to know whether or not he will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Source: GQ