Andrew Garfield will not stop until he convinces everyone that he will not be present in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor spoke about it again a day before releasing the second trailer.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spider-Man inhabits. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

So, the above suggests that the villains will be part of the spheres mentioned above. However, the appearance of the Peter parker of said franchises. So far, the only one that would appear would be Tom holland.

However, a recent leak suggests that the other two will also occupy their space on the screen. If this is real, then what everyone expects will happen, but if it is a fake, the doubt remains.

Given the situation, Garfield commented something about it. It should be noted that the actor is recognized for denying his participation since the beginning of the rumors, years ago.

«You guys are really good at your jobs, but I’m better at mine… I love Tom Holland, I love him. [director] Jon watts, I love the [productores] Amy pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they have done with those movies and that character«Continued the interpreter. «He is an important character for me. So I’m very excited to see what happens in the third, like you guys », he concluded.

Thus, we will have to see next December 17, 2021, which is the date that is scheduled for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Source: The Today Show