The creators of Cobra Kai They talked about Andrew Garfield’s fanaticism for the series and the possibility of him making a special appearance.

Andrew Garfield became one of the most searched names on the internet. This is due to rumors about his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment starring Tom Holland. For its part, Cobra Kai launched its fourth season on December 31, 2021. The series returned to the streaming platform stronger than ever, generating laughter among viewers and giving great moments to fans of karate Kid. Like many people, the protagonist of The amazing spider-man is a big fan of Netflix fiction.

During an interview with Collider, the creators of Cobra Kai they talked about the future of the series. Recall that while working on its fourth season, Netflix made the decision to renew fiction for a fifth season. The truth is that this installment has already finished its filming, and even opened the doors for more seasons in the future. Apparently, the end of the production is still far away and the creators have big plans for their next episodes. Will we see Andrew Garfield in them?

Are you joining the series?

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald took the opportunity to talk about Andrew Garfield and his fanaticism for Cobra Kai. “We were also shocked when we saw his reaction and how much he loves the series. We are all fans of his work and of him », explained Hurwitz, who suggested that the actor could participate in the series with some surprising role. «I think it would give the series a unique look, a unique feel and angle, something very different from any other character involved in the production. Perhaps it is not a question of saying anything at any time, because … Who knows? Maybe he does appear in the series and I don’t want to risk ruining anything », commented.

For his part, Schlossberg decided to be more direct on the subject. “I know in the video Andrew Garfield had mentioned something like Miyagi-Do forever, so I have a feeling that he is going to gravitate towards Daniel LaRusso… But I think he would play a role as a tech savvy billionaire who buys all the car companies and dealerships in the Valley and becomes a kind of common enemy », declared.