The huge expectation continues about the possible appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: no way home. The possibility that both actors will reprise their respective versions of Peter Parker is something that definitely excites many, and the rumors that continually leak do not help.

The ambiguous statements that some actors have made over the past year do not help either. Especially Andrew Garfield who, while tired of denying his appearance in the film, also has a curious ability to give ambiguous answers.

Also, following confirmation from some of the actors and characters from past Spider-Man movies, including Alfred Molina like Doctor Octopus, Jamie foxx as Electro and Willem dafoe As the Green Goblin, it would be weird if other versions of Peter Parker from other universes didn’t appear.

Andrew Garfield: Am I in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? We will know when the movie comes out “

He has commented on it during an interview with the magazine GQ. In it he explains, again, that the supposed leaked video of him on the set of Spider-Man: no way home it is “a photoshop”, meaning that, in reality, it is a digital manipulation.

Then he said “look, at this point, I don’t have much more to say, let’s find out if I’m in the movie — or not — when it opens.” Which is the most ambiguous answer the actor has given so far. Are you tired of being asked the same question all the time, or are you starting to blurt out the truth?

At first it was doubted if the scene was real, a person published a video demonstrating that it was a manipulation using artificial intelligence to create a deep fake Garfield. But it turns out that that was also a lie and a group of experts in digital effects They have practically confirmed that it is a real scene. We do agree with Garfield on one thing: let’s find out if he appears in Spider-Man: no way home next December 16, when the film opens in theaters around the world.