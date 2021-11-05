Actor Andrew Garfield was the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man saga (2012-2014) and has now reflected on how the process affected him.

There are currently many rumors that Andrew Garfield I could reinterpret a version of Peter parker in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but until they confirm it, we can only wait for the premiere this next Christmas.

Meanwhile, we can read some interesting reflections of the actor Andrew Garfield, where he explains his passage through the saga The Amazing Spider-Man:

«They broke my heart a little … I went from being a naive child to growing up. How could I imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that is what guides the ship. It was a great awakening and it hurt me.

“San Diego Comic-Con is full of grown men and women who are still in touch with that pure thing that the character meant to them. But you have to add market forces and test groups, and suddenly the focus is less on the soul and more on ensuring that we make as much money as possible. And I found that and it was very heartbreaking in all matters of culture. Money is what has corrupted us all and led us to the terrible ecological collapse in which we are all about to die.

In spite of everything there was a third installment prepared.

The first film in the series The Amazing Spider-Man grossed $ 708 million, while the sequel reached $ 757 million. So they are very respectable figures and it is normal that they would like a third installment. Especially since they had hinted that they would reunite the sinister six. A group of villains who would turn the life of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) in all hell.

But this movie never happened and in the end they signed Tom holland to be the new Spider-Man and made the leap to Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Now it will premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021 and if it appears Andrew Garfield It is sure to be a joy to all fans and the actor may find his lost happiness.