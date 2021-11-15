Movistar + gets rid of ‘Late Motiv’. After seven seasons on the air, Andreu Buenafuente’s night program will come to an end next December. Specifically just before Christmas, on the 23rd, will be the last installment of the program.

This has been communicated by Movistar + in a press release in which it has stood out as Buenafuente and El Terrat they have “repositioned” the late night genre in our country. And it is not for less, since the format has always been in danger of extinction.

Of course, as always this is a farewell but, as they warn, it will not be the last television project to have the National Television Award in collaboration with the pay television platform. If it is as a producer or as a presenter they do not say it.

Almost six years has lasted the program on the air, since it premiered in January 2016, with the return of classic late to television, a format that is synonymous with Buenafuente in our country since it has been presenting various programs of this nature for practically all of its career.

Thus, in the absence of # 0 having something in the bedroom for January, ‘La Resistencia’ by David Broncano would be left alone on the weekly nights being, along with the great ‘Los feliz twenty’, the only late television shows on Spain.