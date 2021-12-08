Andrea Adamo steps down as Hyundai Motorsport team manager immediately. In a completely unexpected move, Andrea Adamo and Hyundai Motorsport have reached an agreement that will allow the Italian leave this position automatically after six years directing Hyundai’s designs in the WRC. In addition, damo was also at the helm of the Customer Racing department, winning two WTCR titles and two WRC constructors’ crowns during his time at the helm. Scott Noh will take over from Adamo in the short term before 2022 as president of the company. In the statement from Hyundai Motorsport, the firm explains that personal reasons have led Adamo to leave the management of projects in Hyundai’s WRC, WTCR and PURE ETCR.

The Italian Andrea Adamo He has assured about his surprising decision to leave the leadership of Hyundai Motorsport after six years: «After six years with Hyundai Motorsport I have decided to step aside. We have mutually agreed to my resignation as team manager. Time to take a breath and reflect of everything that I have achieved over a long, successful but also relentless period of my career. Though it’s full of high points, happy memories, and titles, it’s time to step aside. I am proud of what we have accomplished in building Hyundai’s enviable Customer Racing department.. And so the WTCR and WRC titles prove it. I can only wish the best for the brand in the future.

Scott noh, President of Hyundai Motorsport and new director of the structure after the hasty departure of Andrea Adamo has stated for his part: “I would like to thank Andrea for her important contribution over six years in which with his work we have secured important titles both in the WRC and in the WTCR. We can reflect through all these positive moments together, so with that in mind I can only wish him well. Our operations will continue to operate as scheduled prior to the 2022 season which starts at the Monte Carlo Rally next month. Through our racing program, we are committed to accelerating Hyundai’s high-performance credentials around the world. “